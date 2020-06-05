CHEROKEE — Linda Gail Borden McGee, 52, died June 3, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society by calling 800-ACS-2345; or online at www.cancer.org. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhoem.com.