NORTH CAROLINA — Linda Gail Burrell, 79, formerly of Haleyville, died October 7, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Waldrop Freewill Baptist Church, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville, directing.

