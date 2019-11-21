GODFREY, ILLINOIS
Linda Gail Morrow Gober, 74, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at Integrity Health Care in Godfrey, IL following an extended illness. Born January 20, 1945, Linda was the second of six children (all girls) of Sam Houston and Christine (Vinson) Morrow of the Halltown Community, Red Bay, AL. She attended Red Bay Schools and was in the Red Bay High School band as a French horn player and also as a drum majorette. She attended New Union Missionary Baptist Church.
She married Marlin Gober, Jr. in 1962 and they lived in Clarksville, TN, while he served the last months of his three-year enlistment in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, KY. Their daughter, Cynthia Denise, was born in 1963 at Fort Campbell Hospital. Following 15 months of married military life and his discharge from the Army, they moved from Clarksville to Zion, IL for employment. After three years of working, they decided that he would attend college on the G.I. Bill. From early 1967 to 1973, Linda helped finance his college education by working in library offices at Southeast Missouri State University and then at Southern Illinois University.
In August, 1973, they moved from Carbondale, IL to Godfrey, IL where Linda worked as an accounting clerk for an automobile dealership for several years. She then enrolled in Lewis and Clark College, where she studied for an associate degree in accounting but then felt that she wanted very much to study nursing. She earned a nursing degree and as a Registered Nurse, she worked in hospitals in St. Louis and in Alton, IL until she retired in 2010. Most of her career was spent as an Emergency Room nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. For her, as a nurse helping those in need of care, was very rewarding.
Services will be Saturday, November 23, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Brother Daniel Merritt officiating. Burial will be in Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Gober; her sisters, Peggy Hendrix, Marilyn NeSmith (Jack) and Sara Gray and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Jane Shewbart Johnson and Pam Hardin.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ASPCA or Worldwide Life Fund.
Commented