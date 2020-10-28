FLORENCE — On Monday, October 26, Linda Gail Koonce loved by so many passed away at age 69.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Ellis Koonce; her mother, Nora Pauline Bevis Koonce and sister, Mary Elizabeth Koonce Broyles. She is survived by brother, Charles Allen Koonce, his wife Diana, brother, William David Koonce, his wife Rachel, nieces and nephews, Stephanie, John, April, Drew, Matthew, and great-nieces, Adaylia, Annika, Katie.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Justin Pannell officiating.
Linda was born on January 11, 1951 in Florence, AL to William and Pauline Koonce and had been a lifetime member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ. She graduated from Coffee High School in 1969 and attended the University Of North Alabama. Her career at the TVC Company concluded after more than 43 years. Her true passion was for taking care of others and caring for her many fur babies. She is survived by Skittles and Mindy, her two adored rescue companions.
Linda had an enormous heart and compassion for people and animals. Her generosity and selfless spirit was felt by everyone she encountered. She was truly loved by her family, friends, and neighbors.
Linda will be remembered for having a servant’s heart and always putting other people first.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented