FLORENCE — Linda Gail Linville Fraley of Florence, AL, formerly of Iron City, TN, was born September 23, 1945 in Wayne County, TN, the daughter of the late Willie Clarence and Sarah Lucille McCain Linville. She was united in marriage to Charles Junior Fraley on September 23, 1962 and he preceded her in death on June 12, 2001.
Mrs. Fraley was retired from Angelica (Collinwood Manufacturing) and was a member of the Fairview Freewill Baptist Church, Iron City, Tennessee. She departed this life on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home at the age of 76 Years, 8 Months.
She is survived by daughters, Kim Lawson, Iron City, TN and Kristi Gresham, husband, Kris and Allison Hayes, husband, Will, both of Florence, AL; grandchildren, Derrick and Laken Thompson, Drake Fraley and Charlee and Chloe Lawson; great-grandchildren, Aveah Ramsey, Aleigha Fraley and Soulyn Thompson and nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Fraley was preceded in death by an infant daughter; brothers, Billy and Bobby Linville and a sister, Nell Rich.
Services will be Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Greg Stults and Blake Quillen officiating. Burial will follow in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family. Pallbearers will Dan Rich, Paul Rich, Larry Linville, Tyler Copeland, Ryan Copeland and Connor Butler with honorary pallbearers being W. C. Rich, Dwayne Copeland and Malcolm Lawson.
Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 2022 from 11 am to service time at the funeral home.
