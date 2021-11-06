HALEYVILLE — Linda Gail Lowman, 76, died November 4, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Littleville Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

