LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Linda Gail Smith Anderson, 67, died July 12, 2022. Memorial service will be today from 6 to 7 p.m. at Decatur Christian Fellowship. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Liberty Grove Cemetery with Greenhill Funeral Home directing.

