IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Linda Gamble Lee, 81, of Iuka, MS passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence.
Linda enjoyed reading and watching the news. She also enjoyed her daily phone calls with her sister and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Modersohn and Anna Lee; her son, Kirk Lee (Jamie Donile); her sister, Ellen Dixon; her brother, Rick Gamble (Sandy); her grandchildren, Josh Lee (Meredith), Sarah Modersohn, Derek Lee, Jake Presley, and Gabriel Lee; and her great grandchildren, Diana Lee, Amilia Lee, and Shyloh Lee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Lee; her son, Doug Lee; her parents, Bill and Josephine Black Gamble; and her brothers, Jerry Gamble and JoJo Gamble.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery at 1pm. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
