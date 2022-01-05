HATTON — Linda Jane Vandiver Grimes, 72, died January 3, 2022. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Blackground Cemetery. Linda was married to Rayburn Grimes for 51 years.

