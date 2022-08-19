LEIGHTON — Linda Hennigan Steele, 86, died August 17, 2022. A graveside service will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Old Brick Cemetery, Leighton. Other arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

