FLORENCE — OCT. 7, 1942 - APRIL 9, 2023 — On April 9, 2023, Linda Hodges Parker left this world behind. How fitting it is that this was Easter Sunday.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Parker; grandparents, Claude and Ethel Morrison; parents, RT and Eva Hodges; siblings, Thurston and David Hodges.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Parker Borden; son, Lee Parker; granddaughter, Aly Hooks (Jordan); grandson, Garrett Burnett; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Emersyn Hooks; siblings, Ray, Lonnie, and Derrial Hodges; cousin, Carleen Longshore; nieces, Hillary Sikes, Hayley Kirby, Samatha Hodges, Barley Melcher, Vanessa McDonald, Laura Jackson (Donnie), and Brandy Jones; nephews, Wayne Parker (Kristi), Brad Parker, and Houston Hodges.
Linda’s favorite quote was, “My Greatest Blessings-Call Me Grammy”, these folks would be grandson, Garrett Burnett and granddaughter, Aly Hooks, she adopted Jordan into the family when he married Aly. Her great-grands, Bentley and Emersyn Hooks always kept a smile on her face and a laugh in her voice.
Linda and Kyle’s life took them to Lantana, Florida, then Stockbridge, Georgia, after their retirement they made Guntersville their home. At Kyle’s death she moved to Florence, Alabama to be with her family who loved and cared for her.
Wherever they lived they found a church family and made lasting friendships. While in Guntersville, they worshipped with The Guntersville Church of Christ. These folks loved Linda and came to visit her, even including her in trips as long as she was able to travel.
Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023, 11 AM to 1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the chapel with Brother Phillip Bradley officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Houston Hodges, Garrett Burnett. Jordan Hooks, Lee Parker, Jimmy Page, and Reggie Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.
The family will always be grateful to The Cottages and Southern Care Hospice New Beacon for their loving care for Linda during her last months of life. You were angels of mercy!
