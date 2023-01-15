WINFIELD — Linda Howell, 78, died January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you