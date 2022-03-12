Linda Hunt

MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda McDougal Hunt, age 74, of Muscle Shoals, passed away March 9, 2022, at her home. She was born August 28, 1947, in Sheffield, AL. A private celebration of life will be held for the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Oliver McDougal and Reba McDougal Burke; and her brother, Clarence Eugene McDougal.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Donald Grant Hunt; a daughter, Tara Hunt Zuniga (Gerardo); three grandsons, Brandon, Logan, and Tristan Zuniga; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the Tuscumbia Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The family would like to thank North Alabama Hospice and the wonderful caregivers who took such good care of her. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
