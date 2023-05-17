FLORENCE — Linda I. Martin, 83, died May 15, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery.

