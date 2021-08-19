FLORENCE — Linda Jacqueline Burbank Jackson, 69, died August 18, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 pm. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Center Star Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.