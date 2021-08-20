FLORENCE — Linda Jacqueline Burbank Jackson, 69 of Florence, AL, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was a member of the Eastern Star, and Weeden Heights United Methodist Church where she served as the lay leader. She also played the piano at Center Star United Methodist Church and later at Weeden Heights. She retired as a teacher at Florence High School and was an avid UNA football supporter.
Visitation will be held today, August 20, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Kenny Baskins and Brother Ian Butler officiating. Burial will be in Center Star Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Irene Burbank and sister, Marilyn Faith Burbank.
Survivors include her daughter, Christa Jackson- Smallwood (Jonathan); son, Brandon Jackson (Heather); father, Reverend Alvin N. Burbank; grandchildren, Mason Jackson (Liberty), Alyssa Williams (Everett), Vivian Smallwood; brother, Reverend Randall A. Burbank; nephew, Matthew Burbank (Natalie); niece, Leslie Spencer (Michael); and a host of extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Smallwood, Matthew Burbank, Michael Spencer, Mason Jackson, Everett Williams and Brian Long.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen at www.komen.org or 1-877 GO KOMEN.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented