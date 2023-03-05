F.3.5.23 Linda Ayers.jpg

LEIGHTON — Linda Jane (Bolton) Ayers, 74, of Leighton passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Shane McGregor will be officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery.

