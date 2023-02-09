MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Jean Howard, 62, died February 5, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Guy Cemetery in Tuscumbia. www.pinkardfh.com

