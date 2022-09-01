KILLEN — Compassionate and Loving to Everyone
Linda Jo Ray Haney, 76, of Killen, AL (formerly of Clyde NC) was surrounded by family and passed away peacefully as she entered her heavenly rest on August 28, 2022. Born in Waynesville, North Carolina, August 20th, 1946; Linda was the daughter of the late Oder and Robbie Ray. Linda loved the sport of basketball, in which she played the position of forward for the Clyde High School Girls Varsity Basketball team beginning her 8th grade year. Linda graduated in 1964 from Clyde High School where she met Jerry Ray Haney and immediately fell in love; they were a match made in heaven. They went on to be married for 57 years and had two children together. Linda was a fiercely dedicated mother and grandmother. She was a present mother and grandmother, never missing any event her children or grandchildren were involved in! She was our family’s biggest cheerleader and our constant supporter. Our family would not be where it is today if we didn’t have Linda as our mother and grandmother.
After graduating from The University of Florida, Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics, she was a dedicated Clinical Dietitian. During that time, she served as President, Tri-Cities District Dietary Managers for the Alabama Dietary Manager’s Association 1992-1994; State of Alabama Dietary Managers Chairperson, Policy and Procedures 1992-1994. She ended her 32-year career in 2004. After retiring, Linda dedicated herself to serving her community through volunteer service; she believed everyone has a responsibility to serve and give back to their community. A trait she strongly encouraged to her grandchildren. In 2005 she became a volunteer at North Alabama Medical Center where she began serving in the Cath Lab as a Pink Lady then moved to the Welcome Desk where she served as a Greeter for 17 years. Linda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Killen, AL.
In her free time Linda loved to travel whether it was via plane, cruise ship or motorcycle; she was always ready for a trip. She and her husband Jerry logged 130,000 miles traveling to all 50 states on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Her last journey was a flight with her granddaughter Madison, a pilot, who flew her over the Tennessee Valley for a Mother’s Day surprise.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Ray Haney; daughter, Renee Haney; son, Paul Haney (Mistie); granddaughter, Madison Haney; grandson, Kris Haney (Mahaila); granddaughter, Bethanie Haney; and great-grandson, Morallis Haney.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of North Alabama Medical Center, Dr. Therese Lango and North Alabama Cardiology Staff, Dr. Felix Morris, University Alabama-Birmingham Hospital; Dr. Pankit Vachhani and Enhabit Hospice nurses.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Wells Funeral Home, Canton, NC. Entombment will follow at The Horizon at Crawford Ray Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
