FLORENCE — Linda Joyce Bland, 74, died January 7, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.