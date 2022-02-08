KILLEN — Linda Joyce Redford Brady, 74, of Killen, AL, passed away at Countryside Nursing Home on February 4, 2022. Linda was a Florence, AL native and a member of the Christian faith.
Linda is survived by her sons, Harold A. Brady II (Andrea) and Timothy Brady (Anessa); daughters, Joyce Hurn (Randy) and Tracie Trousdale (Robert); brother, Gary Redford; sisters, Cathy Redford and Fran Gray; 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Brady; parents, Garrnet Redford and Maggie Brewer Redford; brothers, Lamar, Wayne, Joe, and Travis Redford; grandson, Tyler Brady.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Hurn officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hurn, Matt Brady, Cody Brady, Jordan Trousdale, Skyler Brady, and Logan Trousdale.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Brady, Tim Brady, Randy Hurn, Robert Trousdale, Wayne Redford, and Andy Harper.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented