ROGERSVILLE — Linda Joyce Springer, 76, of Rogersville, passed away January 4, 2021. She was a lifelong member at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, Center Star. A graveside service will be held today, January 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the church cemetery.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Connie and Arvella Holden; brother, Gerald; and sister, Eden.
Survivors include her husband, Derrick Springer; sons, Shannon Springer (Candance) and Brian Springer (Chastity); grandchildren, Presley, Titus, Mallory, Isaac and Eli; sister, Lois Holden Walton (Ronnie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com
