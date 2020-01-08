MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Kay Coppock, 69, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Larry Kilpatrick will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was very fond of her dog, Cody and her cat, Bounce. She was a graduate of Russellville High School in 1969.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Odie and Eloise Hovater; brothers-in-law, Gary Coppock and Ronnie Coppock.
She is survived by her husband of 50 wonderful years, Sammy C. Coppock; sister, Elaine Vaughn (Mike); brother-in-law, Jerome Coppock (Pam); nephews, Wes Vaughn (Kristy), Jeremy Coppock and Ian Coppock (Tara); and niece, Whitney Keelon (Andy).
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Coppock, Russ Blackwell, Bruce Blankenship, Nick Coppock, Andy Keelon and Wes Vaughn.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
