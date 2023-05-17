SHEFFIELD — Linda Kay Ezell Kelley, 71, of Sheffield, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital. She was born October 17, 1951, to Marvin Ezell and Archie Treadway Ezell.
