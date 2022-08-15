ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Born August 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Alvin and Omie (Beavers) Kilpatrick, Linda received her heavenly reward on August 12, 2022, at the age of 72.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Jerry of Saint Joseph, Tennessee. She will be fondly remembered by her children, Karen (Stacy) Springer and Randall (Carol) Fox; her grandchildren, Selina Ruiz Torres, Bryce and Jessica Moore, Kate Fox, Austin and Sophie Wimberley, Thomas Fox; and eight great-grandchildren.
Linda passed away peacefully in the home she and Jerry shared for over 50 years, surrounded by family and loved ones. She was a member of Centerhill Church of Christ.
Greenhill Funeral Home will host the visitation on Sunday, August 14, 4-8 p.m., and the funeral service, Monday, August 15 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Centerhill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Vanderbilt Health and Compassus Hospice for the kind, compassionate way they cared for Linda.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
