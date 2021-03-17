KILLEN — Linda Kinnaird McKinney, 72 of Killen, died March 14, 2021, North Alabama Medical Center. She was born January 13, 1949, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to Willard C and Emma Ruth Bishop Kinnaird.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Pat McKinney; and son, Robert Kevin Bryant, wife Melissa; and grandsons, Robert Ethan and Hayden Mathew, all of Jackson, Tennessee.
During her lifetime she worked primarily in colleges and universities in the area of finance, support for counselors and assisting veterans with financial aid. Later in life, Linda developed a love for making jewelry, selling it at craft shows, and art galleries and specialty shops.
She attended St. James United Methodist Church.
There will be a private graveside ceremony, March 18, 2021 in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Brother Craig Johnston of Moulton, Alabama.
A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Felix Morris and all the wonderful medical staff at NAMC who provided compassionate care for Linda, and also the people in Eliza’s Café who were always warm and gracious. Also, thank you to all who have been a support with calls, cards, and most of all prayers.
Please make memorials to your religious organization or charity.
