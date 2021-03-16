FLORENCE — Linda Kinnaird McKinney, 72, died March 14, 2021. There will be a private ceremony in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Pat McKinney. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

