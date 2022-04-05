ATHENS — Linda LaVerne Hamilton 74 of Athens, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at her residence. Graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia, AL. No visitation is planned.
She was a retired nurse. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hamilton; parents, Charles and LaVerne Powers; and brother, Chuck Powers.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lindsey and brother, Bill Powers, both of Athens; and grandchildren, Savannah Sterling and Cole Sterling.
