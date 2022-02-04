FLORENCE — Linda Lea Cherepkai, 64, of Florence, Alabama and Brazil, Indiana, passed away the afternoon of January 27th, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama.
She was born May 31, 1957 in Clinton, Indiana to Arthur “Chink” Smith and Evelyn Carroll Smith. Linda was predeceased by her parents.
Linda is survived by her husband, Michael “Mick” Cherepkai; her children, Michelle (Eric) Garrett, Heather Cherepkai, Amanda (Chad) Huffer, and Cassandra (James) Davis; her siblings, Monte (Vickie) Smith, Susan (Doug) Bedwell, Joyce (Mark) Berg, Stephanie (Doug) Farrington, and Dennis (Anne) Smith; her grandchildren, Jake, Madisyn, Kylie, Sydney, Allisyn, Kaeli, Gavin, Cassidy, Emmalea, Parker, and Amileya; her great-grandson, Shaw and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and helper. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1975. Her extended education was in motherhood; a young mother wrangling four spirited daughters into adulthood, all vying for the coveted position of “favorite,” all claiming her as their best friend. She worked for many years as a nurse assistant at Sisters of Providence and Regional Hospital. Her life-long career was her family; a partnership with her Husband through all of life’s adventures, challenges, and projects…and more projects. Married for 47 years, the traveling pair were inseparable and always on the go between their homes in Alabama and Indiana, visiting family and close friends across the country, and every local trip in between, side-by-side. Wherever you saw one, the “other half” was not far. She was a faithful member of New Life Fellowship in Terre Haute, Indiana. Her passion was scripture, prayer and her faith in the Heavenly Father. Her life was more enriched with every grandchild and further blessed with a great-grandson. Soft spoken, but never speechless especially on the phone. Hardworking gardener and homemaker, but always at her own pace. An avid shopper, but not a spendthrift. Nurturing her many close friendships and also quick to make new friends. Her smile she gave freely, but her laugh was reserved for the best moments. Five younger siblings and four daughters, but a mother to all; soft-hearted, loving, selfless, and endless caregiver.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday February 7, 2022 at Christ Chapel in Florence. Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Gourley officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Christ Chapel. Flowers may be sent to Christ Chapel located at 3051 Cloverdale Road, Florence, Alabama 35633. Williams Funeral Home is directing. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
Commented