FLORENCE — Linda Lee Chamberlain Bevis, 80, Florence, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. A private Celebration of Life service will be held for the family at a later date.
Linda was a native of Peoria, Illinois and was a longtime Shoals area resident. She moved to Gulf Shores where she loved living near the beach, before returning to Florence. She was an Alabama fan and also loved her cats and her flowers. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Hattie Chamberlain, and her husband, Roy T. Bevis.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Erin L. Reed (Tom), N. Pekin, IL, Lori A. Lauderback, Florence, and Tracy L. Belew (Keith), Cherokee; sister, Bonnie K. Koke (Doug); grandchildren, Sean Lauderback (Anthony), Jayme Brown (Brian), Lindsey Harris (Dylan), and Dustin Reed; and great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Kelbie, Mia, and Carter Brown.
The family expresses special thanks to Affinity Hospice and caregivers, Sharon McGee and Alisha Posey.
