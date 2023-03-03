BRILLIANT — Linda Lee Ingle, 76, died February 28, 2023. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Boston Cemetery, Brilliant. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville is directing.

