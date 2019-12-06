FLORENCE
Linda Lee Keckley, 76, of Florence, passed away December 5, 2019. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jim Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mrs. Keckley was preceded in death by her husband, Denzil Keckley; and father, Richard Karraker.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Karraker of Fairview Heights, IL; sons, Steve (Celeste) of Johns Creek, GA, and Scott (Pam) of Nashville, TN; brothers, Mitz Karraker (Sharon), Rick Karraker (Diane) and Alan Karraker; and grandchildren, Amaris Genovese (Jordan), Alexa Keckley and Steven Keckley, Jr.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented