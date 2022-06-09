LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.

Linda Lou Gobble, 68, died June 6, 2022. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Shackelford in Waynesboro, TN. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Highland Methodist Church Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.