ATHENS — Linda Lou Wray, 75, died February 23, 2021. A graveside service for family will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Florence Cemetery. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.