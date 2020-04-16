FLORENCE —Linda Louise Blasingame Shelton, 77, of Florence, AL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Stults Blasingame.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 25 years David Allen Shelton; her children who were her pride and joy, Patricia Lynn Roberson Barnett “Trish” (Joe), Veronica “Ronnie” Olive (Harry), James Kevin “Bubba” Roberson (Samantha), Rebecca Paige Creasy (Joel).
Granny’s sunshine was her 12 grandchildren, Andy Terry (Angie), Cory Roberts (Margaret), Zane Olive (Krystina), Chase Creasy (Kisha), Zeth Olive (Anne), Savanna Burns (Blake), Sawyer Roberts (Michaela), Drake Roberson (Kristin), Payton Roberson, Levi Roberson, Kendall Roberson and SammyJo Roberson; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew, Carson, Selah, Jude, Luke, Neely, Madalyn, Emery, Jaxon and Griffin; siblings, Jim Blasingame, Sandra McCollister, Joey Blasingame, John Blasingame, and several special neices, nephews and cousins; and she leaves behind her precious dog Fifi.
A Private graveside service will be at Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery, officiating will be Brother Wayne Wood. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jacob and Justin Blasingame, Chase Creasy, Zeth and Zane Olive, Sawyer Roberts, Corey Roberts, Andy Terry, Payton Roberson, Drake Roberson and Levi Roberson.
A special thank you to Shirley Daniels for her help, love and care.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented