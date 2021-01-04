HACKLEBURG — Linda Luttrell, 72, passed away Saturday January 2, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at noon until service time beginning at 2 p.m., at the Hackleburg Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

