MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Mae Comer, 77, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Visitation will be today, May 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Kirk Bishop and Charles Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Killen.
Linda was a member of Westside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Comer; son, Rickey Comer; parents, Adrian and Ruby Kilpatrick; and brothers, Junior and Gene Kilpatrick.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Lajunda Sherrill and Jamie Boston (Chris); grandson, BJ Sherrill; granddaughters, Lani Sherrill, Riley Kate Boston, and Avery Mae Boston; brothers, Ernest Kilpatrick (Jeannie), Charles Kilpatrick, and Mike Kilpatrick (Sherry); sisters, Wanda Bassham, Joyce Curry, Jeanette Jones (Tony), Jenice Kilgore (Curtis), and Debbie Farner (Jim); and dozens and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandson, BJ Sherrill, Joshua Cornelius, Brandon Kilpatrick, Justin Cobb, Zach Cobb, and Adam Pace.
Heartfelt thanks go to Jackie, Cindy, Da Da, Vashia, and Becky for taking such great care of Linda while she was at Cypress Cove. Special thanks go to Donna Cartee for loving and caring for her.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented