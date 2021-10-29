ROGERSVILLE — Linda Mae Higdon, 81, died October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

