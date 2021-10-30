ROGERSVILLE — Linda Mae Higdon, 81, Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, October 31, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Brett Higdon; husband, James Hal Higdon; and parents, General Sherman and Celeste Tucker.
She is survived by her children, Kim Trawick, Vanessa Barrett, and Donny Higdon; grandchildren, Drew Higdon, Deven Jimenez, Braxton Barrett, Kim South, Kayla Perkins, Jeremy and Joshua Richardson, and Josie and Hillary Trawick; 14 great-grandchildren; and special friend, “Buddy” James Phillips.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented