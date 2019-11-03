CHEROKEE — Linda Mae Krickler, 68 of Cherokee, died Friday, November 1, 2019. There will be a memorial service held in Florida at a later date.
Linda was a long-time resident of Cherokee working in numerous local nursing homes and home health as a Certified Nurses Assistant. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ronald Krickler, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Charles Ronald “Ron” Krickler, Jr. (Starla); sisters, Crystal Clarke and Jackie Clarke; and grandchildren, Holly Ann Ormond, Brian Miller, and Kayla Krickler.
