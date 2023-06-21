F.6.21.23 Linda Campbell.jpeg

MUSCLE SHOALS — Linda Marie Huett Campbell “D” from Muscle Shoals AL passed away June 18, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 74 years old. Linda was born on April 30, 1949 in Autauga County, AL to Alfred Dempsey Huett and Scunie Wylene Newman Huett.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you