F 6.27.23 Linda Nunley.jpg
Buy Now

TUSCUMBIA — Linda Marsue Nunley, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. A memorial visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you