SHEFFIELD — Linda Mayfield Dawson, 59, of Sheffield passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Visitation will be today, August 11, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 with Brother Randy Burbank officiating.
Linda was a retired paralegal for 25 years and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pride Louie Dawson II; parents, Louis Earl and Polly Ann Butler Mayfield; nephew, Blake Bozeman; and niece, Crystal Mayfield.
She is survived by her children, Brian Doss (Celina), Nikki Wright (Briggs), and Diana Lundy; brothers, Earl Mayfield (Sue), Wayne Mayfield (Lassie), and Donnie Mayfield (Angela); sisters, Barbara Haddock and Sheila Berryman (Donald); grandchildren, Seth Wright, S.B. Wright, Dawson Wright, Ailee Doss, Paisley Doss, Isabella Wright, June White, and Cade Doss; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Briggs Wright, Seth Wright, S.B. Wright, Paul Mayfield, Donnie Mayfield, David Mayfield, Earl Haddock, and Elton Roberts. Honorary pallbearers are Brad Keller and Blake Bozeman.
