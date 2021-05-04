GREENHILL — Linda McGee Hannah of Greenhill, AL, passed away on May 2, 2021, at her home. She was born on December 30, 1945, to Dennis and Marguerite McGee, who preceded her in death.
Linda is survived by her husband, Floyd Hannah, Jr.; brothers, Kendrick (Wanda) McGee, Christopher (Leigh) McGee; and her sister, Janice Boudreaux.
Linda was very caring and giving, always loving and thinking of her brothers and sister. Her nieces and nephews and their lives were of great interest to her.
Linda enjoyed gardening and preserving what she grew. She loved all kinds of flowers. She was an excellent cook and always wanted to try new recipes. She began making her Christmas cookies and candies many weeks ahead and loved sharing them. She worked for many years for Jerry Landrum and Dewees Crockett Photography Studios.
Linda was a Christian and a member of Bluewater Baptist Church.
There will be a public graveside funeral service on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Cemetery. Brother Tim Grigsby will officiate. Greenhill Funeral Home is directing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Greenhill Senior Citizens Center, 35 County Road 382, Killen, AL 35645.
Thanks to all her friends, neighbors, and healthcare providers throughout her brave and long battle with cancer.
