IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Linda Ellen McIntear, 77, died July 14, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, form 10 a.m.- noon, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon with burial in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

