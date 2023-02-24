F.2.24.23 Linda McMicken.jpg
PHIL CAMPBELL — Linda Nix McMicken, of Phil Campbell, passed away February 22, 2023, at Arabella Health Care, one day shy of her 81st Birthday. She was a lifelong resident of Phil Campbell, graduating with the Phil Campbell High School Class of 1961. Linda was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Phil Campbell. She was known to many as the Tax Lady.

