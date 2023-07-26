F.7.26.23 Linda Moore.jpg
MUSCLE SHOALS — We are saddened to announce the passing of our sweet mother, Linda Sue Bruton Moore, of Muscle Shoals, AL. She died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours on Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was 73 years old. Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Young Cemetery.

