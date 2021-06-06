FLORENCE
Linda Louise Murphy, 70, Florence, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Wallace; and sister, Patty Wallace.
Linda is survived by her children, Pamela Hugi (Mike) and Jesse Murphy (Janelle); sisters, Sarah Jones, Genie Hill, and Robin Speegle; and grandchildren, Mick, Aidan, and Ava Hugi, and Kerrianna Murphy.
Special thanks go to Linda’s best friend, Myrna.
