LEXINGTON — Linda Nahn Walker Allen, 81, of Lexington, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Allen taught First Grade school for 25 years and was also in Real Estate for 15 years. She is a member of Center Hill Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jimmy Allen; daughter, Jelina Huber (Randy); grandchildren, Holly Huber, Nick Huber; sister, Mary Roth; and brother, Robert Walker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clivous and Jessie Walker; and infant son, Timothy James Allen.
A graveside service for Mrs. Allen will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Center Hill Church of Christ Cemetery with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will follow after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Hospice of North Alabama;2457 Mall Road; Florence, AL 35630.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
