VINA — Linda Kay Nix Petty, age 74, of Vina passed away Friday, April 8, 2022. Linda was a Christian and served as the pianist at Vina Baptist Church where she was a member. She worked for 38 years in banking and retired from Community Spirit Bank.
She is survived by her husband of 37 wonderful years, Ray Petty; children, Sherry Steele, Kevin Emerson, Beth Hallmark (Dudley), Tonuia Dill (Michael) and Brandie Petty; and grandchildren, Ryder Steele, River Steele,
Haley Emerson, Ryan Taylor, Jody Dill and Summer Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Eulalia Nix and her grandson, James Thomas Crabb.
Visitation was held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville. The funeral service will be on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2pm in the Chapel at Pinkard Funeral Home. Interment will be in Berry-Rae Cemetery in Vina, Alabama.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
